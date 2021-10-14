Arthur “Gene” Dewey, a Mansfield area native who has made remarkable contributions during a more than 50-year public service career, will be the guest of honor at a special ceremony this weekend.
The History Center on Main Street at 61 North Main St., Mansfield will host the official proclamation ceremony honoring the Mansfield High School graduate Saturday, Oct. 16.
Dewey, a 1951 graduate of Mansfield High School, will be honored by the Mansfield borough council and Mayor Kathy Barrett with a proclamation on behalf of the citizens of Mansfield, declaring Oct. 16, 2021 as Arthur “Gene” Dewey Day in Mansfield.
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. in the main exhibition area of the History Center. A meet and greet will be held immediately following. The event will also include a display of memorabilia from Dewey’s career as a soldier, statesman and humanitarian.
Dewey, who still maintains the family homestead outside Mainesburg, was a stellar student at Mansfield High School before graduating in 1951. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, graduating with a commission in the Corps of Engineers in 1956.
The list of his contributions to his country and to humanity are too lengthy to list, but here is a sample of his service.
Dewey received his wings as an Army aviator before being awarded a master’s degree in engineering from Princeton in 1963. During a tour of duty to Thailand and Vietnam starting in 1963, Dewey flew more than 1,000 combat hours.
In 1968 Dewey was selected as a White House Fellow in the President Richard Nixon administration where he was instrumental in improving civilian relief efforts for victims of the Nigerian Civil War.
Dewey did a second tour of duty in Viet Nam in 1970 as the commander of the 222d Combat Aviation Battalion and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Upon his return to the U.S., he was appointed director of the President’s Commission of White House Fellowships and later served in the Pentagon as the Chief of the Political-Military Division in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Military Operations.
Dewey’s later assignments included leadership positions with NATO. His final three years of military service were back in the Pentagon as the executive officer to the assistant secretary of defense.
In 1986, U.N. Secretary General Perez de Cuellar appointed Dewey an assistant secretary general with assignment as U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva, Switzerland.
In 1991 was asked by U.S. Secretary of State Eagleburger to head the newly-created Office of Emergency Humanitarian Assistance for the former Soviet Union. He later served as the director of the Congressional Hunger Center.
In 2002, President George W. Bush appointed Dewey assistant secretary of state for population, refugees and migration where he helped shape the return of over four million refugees to Afghanistan.
Dewey served with distinction during the Vietnam conflict, was a key member of numerous presidential administrations including as deputy assistant secretary of state during the administration of President Ronald Regan and assistant secretary of state under President George W. Bush.