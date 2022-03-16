One of the earliest railroads in the United States was built from Blossburg to Corning, N.Y. 182 years ago and used to transport coal from the mines in the hills surrounding Blossburg and providing service and transportation to the communities of Covington, Mansfield, Tioga, Lawrenceville.

The History Center on Main Street and the Friends of the Mansfield Public Library are hosting author Jim McMullen for a special presentation on the history of the earliest railroad in Tioga County on Saturday, March 26 starting at 1:30 p.m. at the History Center located at 61 North Main St., Mansfield.

“We are so pleased to partner with the Friends of the Mansfield Public Library to host this remarkable presentation on the very historic railroad that ran through most of the communities of eastern Tioga County,” said Joyce Tice, director of The History Center on Main Street. “Jim McMullen is recognized as the definitive expert on the remarkable railroad that came into existence as the Corning and Blossburg Railroad in 1840 and lasted for 132 years until Hurricane Agnes destroyed the line in 1972.”

McMullen’s book, “Bloss Coal, North by Rail – A Concise History of the Tioga Division of the Erie and Corning and Blossburg Railroad,” was published in 1998. It is a defining narrative of the history of the railroad which first ran from Blossburg to Corning more than 20 years prior to the start of the Civil War. The railroad later expanded with additional lines serving Morris Run, Arnot and Hoytville. In 1876, the line was further enlarged with the Elmira and State Line Railroad providing service between Tioga Junction and Elmira.

That line, which passed through Jackson Summit, Trowbridge, Millerton, Seely Creek, Pine City and State Line Junction before pulling into the Erie Station in Elmira, posed some engineering challenges associated with the steep grade.

A couple of those challenges were overcome by a pair of stunning trestles. A 732-foot-long trestle, rising 70 feet above the ground spanned Adler Run. A shorter, but equally unique span at Trowbridge spanned 488-feet and was 50 feet high.

McMullen’s presentation includes rare photos of engines and trains that plaid the rails, the stations they visited and the people and places they served. It also includes breathtaking photos of the trestle at Adler Run.

McMullen donated his railroad collection of books, maps and railroad memorabilia to The History Center on Main Street. The collection is on exhibit in The History Center’s Museum of Us.

Admission is free, courtesy of the History Center on Main Street and the Friends of the Mansfield Public Library.