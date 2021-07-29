The Tioga County Historical Society’s Farm, Mine, and Lumber Museum will be open during the week of the Tioga County Fair from Monday, Aug. 9th through Saturday, Aug. 14th.
The museum is located at the Tioga County Fairgrounds between the 4-H building and the steam-run sawmill. The museum houses hundreds of exhibits, including household and kitchen items from the 1800s and early 1900s.
Among the farm items on display are Fanning Mills made by the J. W. Mather Company of Wellsboro and a foot-powered milking machine from Osceola, Pennsylvania.
There are also saws, bark spuds, axes, and other tools relating to the lumbering and tannery history of Tioga County. The display of coal mining implements includes mining picks, spoon, needle, and wooden water pipe from Morris Run and Landrus.
Also on display is an ice saw, pike and tongs used in harvesting ice.
There is no admission to the museum, but donations are appreciated. For more information, email the Tioga County Historical Society at tiogachs@gmail.com.