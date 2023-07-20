Next Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, learn about the biology and conservation of the timber rattlesnake during a special program being presented by herpetologist Stan Boder as part of the Hometown Science Series. This event is free and open to the public.
The program will begin at 2 p.m. with hands-on activities for pre-K and elementary school-aged children interested in reptiles and amphibians like snakes, frogs, turtles and salamanders.
Boder will give a presentation on the timber rattlesnake that represents the wild character of North Central Pennsylvania. People have encountered these native snakes in the wild, often basking in sunny, rocky areas or looking for prey in forested areas within their home range. Sensitive and ecologically important, the health and survival of the timber rattlesnake in Pennsylvania depends on people’s efforts to protect and conserve them.
A senior herpetologist with EnviroScience, Inc., Boder has conducted more than 20 years of field studies on amphibians and reptiles throughout Pennsylvania and the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States with a special focus on the timber rattlesnake. He will share his knowledge of the biology, habitat, life history and conservation of the timber rattlesnake during his presentation.
For more information about this program or the Hometown Science Series & Festival, contact Barb St. John White at hometownscience@gmail.com or 814-933-6877, or visit Hometown Science Series & Festival on Facebook.