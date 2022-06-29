The following students at New Covenant Academy in Mansfield were recognized for academic achievement in the fourth quarter.

8th grade

High Honor: Elly Castle, Timothy Pereira

Honor: Elisha Allen, Abby Heck

9th grade

High Honor: Derek McElrath

High Honor: Kira Good

Honor: Sara Blakeslee, Natalie Heck, Ever Wensel

11th grade

Distinguished Honor: Ethan Mott

High Honor: Esther Allen, Natalie Bliss, JC Fenn, Kaleb McElrath, Landis Strohecker, Alex Wolfe

12th grade

High Honor: Angelika Fenton, Titus Smith