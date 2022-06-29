The following students at New Covenant Academy in Mansfield were recognized for academic achievement in the fourth quarter.
8th grade
High Honor: Elly Castle, Timothy Pereira
Honor: Elisha Allen, Abby Heck
9th grade
High Honor: Derek McElrath
High Honor: Kira Good
Honor: Sara Blakeslee, Natalie Heck, Ever Wensel
11th grade
Distinguished Honor: Ethan Mott
High Honor: Esther Allen, Natalie Bliss, JC Fenn, Kaleb McElrath, Landis Strohecker, Alex Wolfe
12th grade
High Honor: Angelika Fenton, Titus Smith