The New Covenant Academy in Mansfield recognized students for their academic achievement in the second quarter who were named to the Honor Roll, High Honors and Distinguished Honors:

8th grade

High Honor: Elly Castle, Timothy Pereira

Honor: Elisha Allen, Abby Heck, Colton Mahosky, David Seeling

9th grade

High Honor: Derek McElrath

Honor: Kaitlyn Wolfe

10th grade

Honor: Kira Good, Natalie Heck, Katy White

11th grade

Distinguished: Ethan Mott

High Honor: Natalie Bliss, Landis Strohecker, Alex Wolfe

Honor: Esther Allen, JC Fenn, Owen Froelich, Kaleb McElrath, Kendra Moises

12th grade

High Honor: Angelika Fenton, Titus Smith

Tags

Trending Food Videos