The New Covenant Academy in Mansfield recognized students for their academic achievement in the second quarter who were named to the Honor Roll, High Honors and Distinguished Honors:
8th grade
High Honor: Elly Castle, Timothy Pereira
Honor: Elisha Allen, Abby Heck, Colton Mahosky, David Seeling
9th grade
High Honor: Derek McElrath
Honor: Kaitlyn Wolfe
10th grade
Honor: Kira Good, Natalie Heck, Katy White
11th grade
Distinguished: Ethan Mott
High Honor: Natalie Bliss, Landis Strohecker, Alex Wolfe
Honor: Esther Allen, JC Fenn, Owen Froelich, Kaleb McElrath, Kendra Moises
12th grade
High Honor: Angelika Fenton, Titus Smith