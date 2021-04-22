Aislinn Hoose, 18, a senior at Wellsboro Area High School, has been named the Wellsboro BPW Club’s Young Woman of the Month for May.
Hoose is the daughter of Hal and Karen Hoose of Wellsboro and is enrolled in the honors and college prep curriculum.
In school, she is captain of the girls cross country team and participates in track and summer swim team. She is a member of Connect 4, student council, National Honor Society, concert choir and women’s ensemble.
Outside of school, her activities include being a volunteer for the COVID-19 response team at vaccine clinics, a certified lifeguard working at Packer Pool, downhill skiing, working out and traveling with her family.
After graduation, she has been accepted into the honors program at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. to study health science in the six-year Doctorate of Physical Therapy program.