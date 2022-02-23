God wrote a song which his people will sing at the consummation of the age, “Hallelujah! Salvation and glory and power belong to our God, for his judgements are true and just; for he has judged the great prostitute who corrupted the earth with her immorality, and has avenged on her the blood of his servants (Revelation 19:1-2).”
(It might help to know that the great prostitute here symbolizes all who oppose God’s good and gracious reign on earth.)
We long for that day when all who hope in Christ see their hope crystalized. Are we not surrounded by death all day long? Mourning? Pain? Bitterness? Do not our own psychological and emotional well-being attest to our longing for a better world, the happy ending to which all happy-endings point?
We long to say words like those that one of the characters in C.S. Lewis’s Narnia exclaims: “I have come home at last! This is my real country! I belong here. This is the land I have been looking for all my life, though I never knew it till now.”
Are you feeling a little weary in the journey of life? Are the stresses and frustrations of this moment weighing down on you? Is the sadness of this world causing your face to hang down low? Then let this song be the pep talk your weary soul needs! May this promise of hope keep you living another day to fight the good fight, even when it becomes hard, and the Enemy seems to be winning, and the winter seems never ending.
When Christ came the first time, the spark ignited. But when he comes again, the fire will become bright, warm and brilliant. He came to save the lost. He will come again to establish once and for all his consummated Kingdom on earth.
For any today who do not know this song as their own song, I pray you would. I do not know how you get through this world without it. When all other lesser hopes can slip through your fingers like water, this hope withstands all life’s storms. Only a hope rooted in Almighty God can do that.
Say you were his enemy? So was I. If he rescued me out the Kingdom of Darkness to deliver me into the Kingdom of his beloved Son, he can do the same for you. Do not waste God’s patience between his first and second coming. It is grace for you today, so that you might join the hallelujah chorus of Heaven.