Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

A wintry mix. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A wintry mix. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected.