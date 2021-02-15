Hospitality-related businesses in their districts will share more than $2.43 million in COVID-19 relief funding, Reps. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna), Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) announced.
“All aspects of our regional hospitality industry have been financially devastated over the past year,” said Pickett. “This funding is an opportunity to help these struggling businesses survive and put their employees back on the payroll. No doubt, they have increased their debt and customers will be slow in returning as long as there are virus concerns.”
The funding is being made available through passage of Senate Bill 109, which was signed into law last week by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 1 of 2021. The new law created the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), which will allocate $145 million in funding assistance to hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the pandemic. The program, which is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), requires counties to establish grant programs for eligible businesses.
“Our restaurants, along with the entirety of the hospitality industry, are in great need of this assistance, and I am proud to have done my part to help move this legislation along to ensure these businesses receive these funds quickly,” said Fritz. “We need to remain focused moving forward to make sure that we can continue to do everything in our power to help these critically- hit industries.”
“Our restaurant owners, workers and everyone in the hospitality industry have been jumping through hoops just trying to keep their doors open and protect their livelihoods while also keeping their patrons safe,” added Owlett. “This assistance is long-overdue and much deserved for these hard-working men and women.”
The county block grant allocations are based on population size and are as follows:
- Bradford County – $683,240
- Potter County – $187,180
- Sullivan County – $68,706
- Susquehanna County – $456,770
- Tioga County – $459,748
- Wayne County – $581,733
“Business owners are encouraged to apply for the grants when applications become available, as funding for these programs can often be less than what is needed,” Pickett noted.
Each county must contract with one or more Certified Economic Development Organization or Community Development Financial Institution no later than March 1 to award grants. Each CEDO or CFDI shall receive applications no later than March 15 on a rolling basis until funding is exhausted or by June 15.