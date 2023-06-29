Join the park naturalist on Friday, July 7 at 3:30 p.m. to learn more about the black bears in Pennsylvania.
Topics will include adaptations, diet and a brief overview of the natural history of the black bear in PA. This is an informal program.
There will be another program at Hyner Run State Park at 8:15 p.m. later on July 7 called “World of Bats.”
This program will focus on bats’ adaptations, myths about bats and a fungus that is threatening their population. A movie will be shown. Meet at amphitheater (by the pool) and bring lawn chairs.
For an accommodation to participate in park activities due to disability call 888-PA-PARKS (voice), 717-558-2711 (local or international voice), or 711 (AT&T Relay Services).
All children must be accompanied by an adult Programs may be modified or cancelled in the event of severe weather or new community guidelines.