The whir of chainsaws and mists of powdered ice will greet those visiting downtown Wellsboro this Saturday, Feb. 13, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Tons of ice will be carved into six different frozen Valentine’s Day symbols of romantic love, such as hearts, cupid, a dove, lovebirds and a rose, on sidewalks in front of six Main Street businesses.
One of the heart sculptures is interactive. Different sized hearts will be created from four blocks of ice weighing 1,200 pounds. The largest heart has room for adults or children to put their faces in the opening and have a friend or relative take their photo.
The Love Seat is the seventh sculpture. It is the biggest and also interactive. This throne is eight feet long, four feet wide and seven feet tall and is carved from 10 blocks of ice weighing 3,000 pounds. It will be ready for people to sit on and have their pictures taken beginning around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Doing the ice sculptures are Jeffrey Meyers and Ken Diederich, both of Cleveland, Ohio. The two men will transport the ice from Elegant Ice Creations to Wellsboro.
On Saturday, they will demonstrate their carving skills by roughing out each sculpture with a chainsaw, doing detail work using grinders, drills with various bits, chisels and gouges, and finishing up with a propane torch.
Unlike stone, wood, sand, snow or other mediums, carving ice can be done in a relatively short period of time. “That’s the unique aspect of ice carving,” said Aaron Costic, president of Elegant Ice Creations, Inc., Broadview Heights, Ohio. “People can see a carving being done from start to finish.”
‘It will take about an hour to do one sculpture from a block and a half of ice,” added Costic who is certified as a master ice carver and lead judge. He has won and placed in many Olympic, world and national ice sculpting competitions and has also judged many events.
”I thought I was going to be a chef,” Costic said. “I went to culinary school and found out I didn’t like cooking but I really enjoyed picking up a chainsaw and sculpting ice. Ice has been in my veins ever since. I learned about the different tools and techniques and started sculpting in 1989, 31 years ago. In 1991, I sold my first ice carving.”
Gradually, Costic began to build his company by delivering high-quality products to hotels, caterers and country clubs in the Cleveland and Akron area and providing carved figures for parties and weddings. Today, the company produces anything and everything in ice from custom centerpieces to logos to gourmet ice ware.
“Many local businesses are offering Valentine’s Day menu specials, and sales and promotions this weekend,” said Julie Henry, Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.
For this event, CDC coronavirus protocols are being followed, including social distancing and wearing facial coverings.
For more information, call the chamber at 570-724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com or visit www.wellsoboropa.com.