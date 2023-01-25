The whir of chainsaws and mists of powdered ice will greet those visiting downtown Wellsboro on Saturday, Feb. 11 for the Wellsboro Winter Celebration.
Ice will be carved into four different frozen sculptures from hearts and lovebirds to an eagle to Olaf on sidewalks in front of four Main Street businesses between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Visitors can see a carving being done from start to finish. Professionals will demonstrate their carving skills by roughing out each sculpture with a chainsaw, doing detail work using grinders, drills with various bits, chisels and gouges, and finishing up with a propane torch. It will take about an hour to do one sculpture from a block and a half of ice.
The Old Man Winter throne is a favorite with all ages who enjoy sitting on it while friends and relatives take their picture on Saturday morning.
There will be an introduction to cross-country skiing for youth from noon to 2 p.m. on the Green and tubing races at 2 p.m.
Velveeta, the Penn State party band, will perform ‘80s and ‘90s rock covers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, Feb. 11 in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. For this BYOB concert, purchase tickets and reserve a table by calling 570-724-6220 and bring snacks and beverages.
For more information email info@wellsboropa.com, call 570-724-1926 or visit www.wellsoboropa.com.