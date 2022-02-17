On Saturday, Feb. 12, Jim Howe, organizer of the 2022 Chili With A Chance For Chocolate Taste-Off and Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries president, announced the first through third place taste-off winners. This was the seventh taste-off held since 2015 during the Wellsboro Winter Celebration event.

The 258 people who bought a $5 taste-off passport had the opportunity to try the 13 chilis on Saturday, then cast their votes for their favorites.

Taking first place was Kyle Bower with his Chocolate Chili with Almonds Ice Cream. He is the ice cream maker for The Main Street Creamery.

Second place winner was Zack Luczak with his Wine-ing for Chili made with Cabernet Sauvignon. He is an employee at Oregon Hill Winery at 87 Main St., Wellsboro.

Taking third place was Jason Coons who made his own version of Pennsylvania Chili, for which Nevada Annie was named the Chili World Winner in 1987. He is an employee at Wild Asaph Outfitters at 71 Main St., Wellsboro.

“I grew up in the Hudson Valley of New York and had moved to Portland, Ore. where I worked for an ice cream company for five years,” said Bower. “I was the warehouse manager and had nothing to do with actually making the ice cream. They would come out with five unique flavors each month. I eat lots of ice cream and was interested in what they did and how they did it.

During a visit to Wellsboro on Thanksgiving in 2019, Bower met Rick and Lori Beckwith and accepted a job making ice cream beginning in March 2021. Bower worked as Rick’s apprentice to learn how to make ice cream at the Main Street Creamery, which is open from mid-March to mid-December.

“In 2021 between the end of March and November, I made a new flavor of ice cream every week,” said Bower. “One of our biggest hits was Take A Hike. It is lemon-based with fresh blueberry puree and homemade granola.

“Lori and I had talked about making a special chili ice cream for this year’s Taste-Off. I remembered eating a chili and cinnamon infused chocolate bar that I loved and used that for the basis of the recipe. I started with a dark chocolate base, added a bit of cinnamon and cayenne pepper. Then I roasted almonds with sugar, cinnamon and chili powder and added a milk chocolate fudge. Each person sampled two ounces and would say they couldn’t taste the spice at first but did after a few bites.”

“We received amazing feedback about Kyle’s chili ice cream,” Lori said. “We will probably incorporate it into our regular lineup of flavors.”

All 13 chili chefs received a bottle of honey from Draper’s Super Bee Apiaries, Inc. in Millerton. The top three winners each received one gift certificate provided by Oregon Hill Winery, Senior’s Creations and Garrison’s Clothing.

Proceeds from the sale of the passports will benefit rescued animals and programs offered by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.