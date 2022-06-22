Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.