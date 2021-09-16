Spend “An Evening With The Stars” from Billy Joel and Lionel Ritchie to Lady Gaga and Celine Dion on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
During their show, master impersonators Anthony and Eddie Edwards become Frankie Valli, Barbara Streisand, Elton John, Bette Midler, Stevie Wonder, Olivia Newton John, Andrea Bocelli, Tom Jones, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Sonny & Cher, Rod Stewart and many other superstar legends.
Identical twins, the Edwards brothers have the ability to morph physically and vocally into more than 100 different celebrities. Utilizing the latest Hollywood grade makeup and prosthetics as well as the fashion designers of the stars themselves, they perform over 250 shows per year around the country and the world.
Produced by Anthony and Eddie, “An Evening With The Stars” has been a mainstay of the Las Vegas entertainment scene for 20 of the show’s 35-year run.
Born in 1965 and raised in Burbank, Calif., both boys were fascinated by celebrities at an early age.
Eddie’s voice was higher pitched than Anthony’s so he usually got to play females. One Halloween at La Cage Aux Follies, the famous night club in Beverly Hills, Eddie dressed up as a woman and was asked by employees if he had ever considered impersonating Barbra Streisand. Shortly thereafter, he began to seriously study the art of makeup application and learning the “tricks of the trade” to help him create the illusion of turning “an ordinary looking male into a spectacular world famous female.” After auditioning 16 times, Eddie was hired by La Cage Aux Follies and for years traveled the globe impersonating Streisand and Bette Midler.
In the meantime, Anthony attended the California institute of the Arts where he earned a degree in music, moved to San Diego and graduated from the San Diego Police Academy in the early 1990s ready to go in to law enforcement. Instead, he joined forces with Eddie, after Carol Burnett suggested that they put a show together because they looked and sounded like many different superstars.
For tickets or more information, call 570-724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.