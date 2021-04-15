This Saturday, April 17, Ken Cooper of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society will lead the first Saturday Morning Bird Walk at Hills Creek State Park located on Hills Creek Road in Charleston Township, about seven miles northeast of Wellsboro.
Leading the Saturday, April 24 walk will be Sean Minnick, also a Tiadaghton Audubon Society member.
Both walks will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and are free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro a little before 8 a.m. to drive to the nearby starting location. Everyone is invited to participate, including birders of all levels. Bring binoculars and cameras and wear subdued clothing and sturdy walking shoes.
“Walks may last two hours depending on how many birds we are seeing. They are slow-paced and cover a limited distance. When it is cold, we walk pretty fast,” said Minnick.
The walks will provide an opportunity to see the many varieties of water and woodland birds that live in or migrate through the park. Bald eagles and ospreys are often observed on Hills Creek Lake.
“Cloudy and rainy weather tends to ground migratory species that might just fly over our area otherwise,” Minnick added. In case of inclement weather, the group may opt for a driving tour with several key stops nearby to keep participants dry.
“There should be a variety of diving ducks and puddle ducks on Hills Creek Lake during April. Also I would expect to see some horned grebes, pied-bill grebes, loons and possibly some tundra swans,” Minnick said. ”We’ll also be looking for the birds that wintered here, such as the northern cardinal, blue jay, black-capped chickadee, nuthatches, both white and red-breasted, woodpeckers — downy, hairy, red-bellied and pileated, and golden-crowned kinglet, just to name a few.
“We may also see some of the spring birds like robins, red-winged blackbirds and, if we’re lucky, maybe a pine warbler. eastern phoebes, and several species of sparrows,” he noted. “Later in the month we should start to see rough-wing swallows, tree swallows and barn swallows, and several species of shorebirds. The variety of birds will increase dramatically as spring progresses,” Minnick said.
For the dates of walks, updates on the birds that have been seen and local birding information, visit https://tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com.