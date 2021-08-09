Perhaps you haven’t seen the Penn State Master Gardeners of Tioga County out and about working their Tioga Courthouse Demonstration Gardens, or the native plantings they are supervising at Hills Creek State Park; nor have you posed a question on the Hotline.
Not to worry. The Master Gardeners have been preparing for the Tioga County Fair and are at the Master Gardeners’ Potting Shed and Demonstration Area to answer questions you have about the pollinator gardens, rain garden, lasagna garden, blueberry bushes and the Three Sisters square garden exhibit.
Questions on soil testing, composting, gardening in raised beds, fall bulb planting,and extending your gardening season are always welcome.
On Family Day, Wednesday, Aug. 11, children and parents can participate in making a seed display, learn to grow a container salad garden or make a bee buzzing gadget.
If you are interested in joining this fun group, talk to a Master Gardener about the next training class which starts in the fall and pick up an application or have one emailed to you.
Whatever your gardening passion, you will find something entertaining and informative in the Potting Shed Area. See you at the Tioga County Fair.