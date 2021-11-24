At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, an information session about the new Practical Nursing Program that begins on March 15, 2022 in Wellsboro with graduation on March 14, 2023 will be at the Penn College Wellsboro campus at 22 Walnut Street.
To register for the Dec. 2 session or for more information, call Marie Van Ess at 570-724-7703.
Practical Nursing Program classes and clinicals will be four days per week during the one-year program. Qualified nursing instructors provide classroom instruction in theory and nursing skills.
Through the program’s affiliation with UPMC, clinical experiences for students are provided at UPMC Wellsboro (formerly Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital). Also utilized are other local healthcare affiliates.
Practical Nursing Program graduates earn a certificate in practical nursing. Graduates find jobs in hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, private homes, physician offices and other health-related offices and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam for licensure as an LPN.
They are also eligible for Pell Grants and federal loans.