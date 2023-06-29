Construction continues at Leonard Harrison State Park. The large scope of the project has caused temporary closures of the main day-use and parking areas, including the overlook area, since May 15. The closure is anticipated to last for the summer, with the goal of full access to the 585-acre park in time for the fall foliage season in early September.
“We are pleased to get this long-awaited infrastructure improvement project underway at Leonard Harrison,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “Projects of this nature help keep our wonderful state parks system safe and enjoyable for all visitors. We appreciate the patience of the public as work is done to improve the park and are excited for what’s in store for the future.”
Work will include improvements to the park entrance, pedestrian walkways and expanded parking areas. An electric vehicle (EV) charging area will also be placed in the new parking lot with space for four electric vehicles as part of a statewide initiative to support EV infrastructure in state parks and forests.
The project includes new walkways for pedestrians from the parking area to a newly renovated Leonard Harrison State Park Visitor Center, which an includes exhibit hall, retail shopping area and outdoor seating.
During this construction project, DCNR is asking visitors to avoid active construction areas and visit other local state parks. Colton Point State Park on the western rim of the Pa Grand Canyon has five overlook areas and is a great alternative spot to enjoy spectacular views of the Pine Creek Gorge.
Another alternative local attraction is Hills Creek State Park, where visitors can enjoy the 137-acre lake, public beach, hiking trails and concessions this summer season.
For questions call contact the Leonard Harrison State Park Office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 570-724-3061.