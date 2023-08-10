The 117th annual Ingerick Reunion for all descendants of John and Harriet Ingerick will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Ives Run Park by Hammond Lake, 710 Ives Run Lane, Tioga, at the South Pavilion, across from the camp store
Dinner is at 1 p.m. Bring two items of food; soda and bottled water will be furnished. Table service is optional.
Also, bring dates of births, marriages and deaths as well as labeled past and present photographs. There will be activities for all ages.
For information, call 570-537-2374.