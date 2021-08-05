The 115th annual Ingerick Reunion for all descendants of John and Harriet Ingerick will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8 at Ives Run Park, 710 Ives Run Lane, Tioga, at the South Pavilion, across from the camp store. CDC masking guidelines will be followed as well as social distancing rules.
Dinner is at 1 p.m. Please bring two items of food to share, table service and lawn chairs. Beverages will be provided. Also bring names and dates of births, marriages and deaths to be entered into the Ingerick Family Record. Thanks for bringing past and present pictures to be included in the individual family record and photo albums. Any military information will be appreciated. In addition, many historical papers, books, and the centennial quilt will be on display.
For more information, call 570-537-2374.