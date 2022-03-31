“Into The Breeches” written by award-winning American playwright George Brant is a very funny play with tender moments and an ending that packs a punch.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, April 1 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro and will be followed by a reception with food and an opportunity to talk to the actors.

Performances will also be at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 2 and 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, April 3 as well as at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9.

“The most meaningful aspect of this show to me are are the characters, their friendships and how they help each other bloom into their true selves, by facing adversity head on,” said Diamond Thompson who plays Ida Green, the talented costume designer who makes her way on stage and is embraced by the whole cast. “It’s just a lot of love to be shared,” she said.

“Audience members will enjoy this show because it’s a meaningful story wrapped in humor,” said Thompson, a Mansfield University student. “It has plenty of wacky twists and turns but the issues that these women and men face are real. This play will make you laugh and possibly cry but it’s a journey that deserves to be seen.”

This delightful comedy explores how a community theatre grapples with the loss of its male artistic director and leading men who are fighting overseas in World War II. The director’s wife assembles an all-female cast to present a Shakespeare play. Her team delivers.

There are six actresses and two actors in the play, including Thompson. They are Samantha Coolidge of Blossburg, Kathryn Sheneman of Millerton, Nikki York of Mainesburg, Jordyn Coffee of Wellsboro, Megan Gallant of Shippen Township, Gerard Doran of Wellsboro and Matt Huels of Lawrenceville.

Thomas Putnam is the director and Barbara Biddison is the assistant director.

Order tickets at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079. Tickets will also be sold at the door beginning about 30 minutes before each performance.