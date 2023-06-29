The Mansfield Fourth of July Committee is excited to announce its first pet parade as part of the official parade on July 4. Susan Coole, coordinator of the pet parade, shared that she loves all animals and looks forward to adults and kids showing off their favorite furry friends. Any kind of pet is welcome. Susan is also excited to announce that Second Chance Animal Shelter will be participating in the parade.
With safety as a primary concern, all dogs must be at least 3 months of age, vaccinated, licensed and leashed. Any other type of pet should be in a carrier and can be carried, or even pulled in a decorated wagon. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
The pets and their best friends will march as a unit in the official Fourth of July Parade. The parade route will be from the Elementary School entrance on South Main Street to the traffic light, then west to the High School and back to Smythe Park. There will be water available for pets in Smythe Park at registration and along the parade route on Main Street.
Pre-registration is encouraged by e-mailing july4petparade@gmail.com to receive a registration form. Registration and check in on the Fourth of July will begin at 4 p.m. in Smythe Park for the 5 p.m. parade at the covered pavilion near the top of the bus loop at WL Miller Elementary School. Parking is available in the Elementary School parking lot.
This really is going to be a day of celebration for the entire family, whether they have two or four legs!