At 7 p.m. on Friday, July 1, the Jamcrackers will perform on the Coolidge Theatre stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.

Members of the Jamcrackers are Dan Berggren on guitar and banjo, Peggy Lynn on guitar and concertina and Dan Duggan on guitar, hammered dulcimer, piano and baritone guitar. All three sing.

These seasoned solo performers have combined their talents to create a dynamic trio named in honor of the river drivers who broke up log jams. “They worked hard to find solutions, to get things rolling again, and it was a job that couldn’t be done alone,” said Duggan. “The three of us feel the same way about our music.”

They have released three CDs of original and traditional songs and tunes “Get Crackin”, “Jamcrackers”, and “Ten Miles to Saturday Night” and are known across the country for their masterful harmonies and soulful arrangements.

Good friends and accomplished musicians, they bring a rare blend of humor, history and musical spirit to their performances.

Berggren is recognized as one of the finest songwriters in the Northeast and has received both the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching and the New York State Outdoor Education Association Art and Literature Award. He has released six recordings of original songs, including “Adirondack Green”, “Sitting in Your Kitchen”, “Mountain Air”, “Now Please Welcome”, “One With The Water”, and “Fresh Territory.”

Peggy Lynn is nationally known as a singer who puts her soul into her voice, and a songwriter with a heartfelt message. Her work has been featured at the famous Bluebird Café in Nashville. She has released six recordings: “Determination”, “Chameleon”, “Bio Songs”, “Earned These Lines”, “Close to the Sun” and “Cloudsplitter.”

Selected “Adirondack Woman Of The Year” in 1996, Peggy Lynn recently co-authored a book about remarkable Adirondack women, titled “Breaking Trail” and released a CD of songs she has written about these women titled “ Stand a Chance” as well as recently releasing “Adirondack Woman”, a CD compilation of her songs celebrating women of the Adirondack Mountains.

Duggan is known nationally for his wizardry on hammered dulcimer and flat picking guitar and is the recipient of the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship. He has recorded six albums of original compositions, “First Frost”, “Last of May”, “Seasons of Change”, “Trillium Lane”, “Once in a Blue Moon” and “For the Love of Friends,” plus three albums of traditional holiday music “Christmas Morn”, “Winters Eve”, and “All Through The Night.”

For his CD, “The Pieces of Our Life” featuring original songs written with children, Duggan received a 1998 Parents Choice Award. His dulcimer work can also be heard on Paul Simon’s Grammy-nominated CD “You’re The One” released in October of 2000. Recently, he released “Shenandoah Falls” featuring original and traditional instrumental tunes.

For tickets, call 570-724-6220, visit deanecenter.com or buy them at the door this Friday.