Jane Wetherbee, who has served seven terms as the Tioga County register of wills, recorder of deeds and clerk of the orphan’s court, has announced she will retire.
“I will not seek an eighth term as Tioga County register and recorder,” Wetherbee said. “I will retire at the expiration of my term January 2024.
“Following the retirement of Nancy C. Kimble, it has been an honor to have served as the county register of wills, recorder of deeds and clerk of orphan’s court since 1996,” She said. “I have been honored to serve the people of Tioga County for 38 years. I am grateful and want to thank my constituents for their faithful and continued support.”
Prior to being elected to the position, Wetherbee worked in the Register and Recorder’s office as deputy recorder for 10 years.
She currently serves as the vice chair of the Republican Committee and Tioga-Potter director of the Pennsylvania Federation of Republican Women.
Following retirement, Wetherbee looks forward to spending more time with family and grandchildren.