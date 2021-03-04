Janessa Davis, daughter of John and Jennifer Davis of Wellsboro, and Colin Kloc, son of Christopher and Cheryl Kloc of Olean, N.Y., were united in marriage Dec. 19, 2020. The beautiful double ring ceremony was performed by Pastor Sean Obergfell at the Believers Chapel West in Allegany, N.Y.
After their wedding trip to Niagara Falls and cabin on Lake Ontario, they will make their home in Olean, N.Y.
The bride is a 2017 graduate of Wellsboro High School and Houghton College in May 2021 with a degree in inclusive childhood education.
Colin is a 2017 graduate of Portville High School and a 2019 graduate of Houghton College with a degree in environmental biology. The groom is now employed as a firefighter and EMT by the city of Olean, N.Y.