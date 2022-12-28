The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center will host an opening reception for “One Common Thread: My Journey as a Fiber Artist,” an exhibit of works by Kari Roslund, on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 2-4 p.m.

Roslund will give an artist’s talk at 3 p.m.to talk about her journey as a fiber artist that started here in Wellsboro with her daughter’s 4-H project. Light refreshments will be served at the reception, which is free and open to the public.

This exhibit will highlight Roslund’s journey from a developing fiber artist to a professional whose work has been exhibited nationally. She is drawn to capturing the wonders in nature, layering a variety of materials such as wool, silk, wire, wood and paper to capture a place or moment.

As she introduces the viewer to the tactilely enticing juxtaposition of textures, she invites them to examine subtle details found only when they stop and ponder. Her work is described as “warm, inviting and surprising.” She will have fiber landscapes, florals, sculptures and jewelry on display. This exhibit is suitable for all ages.

Roslund grew up in Woolrich, where she grew to have an appreciation of wool as a fabric, but she did not think of it as an artistic medium until raising a small flock of sheep herself. She attended Lycoming College and received a BFA in studio art with a certification in teaching.

She and her family later moved to a small farm in Wellsboro. As the farm grew, so did her understanding of wool’s unique potential. From shearing the animals to hand-dyeing the wool, she learned firsthand the process required to transform raw fleece into one-of-a-kind, hand-felted art.

She began to reach out to other fiber artists to learn more about the process of felting. As a result, she began to explore the possibilities of using her painting skills in conjunction with fiber arts. Roslund credits much of her development as an artist to the communities of other artists whom she has learned from.

Roslund will also offer a felted Valentine class on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Gmeiner. The class is limited to 15 participants, ages 12 to adult. The cost for the class is $30 and all materials will be provided to make two Valentines.

For more information or to register for the class, contact the Gmeiner at 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.

“One Common Thread” will be on display at the Gmeiner from Saturday, Jan. 7 through Sunday, Jan. 29. The Gmeiner is open from 12-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Admission to the gallery is free.