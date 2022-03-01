Highlighting the Endless Mountain Music Festival’s Cabin Fever Jazz Weekend will be two nights of sizzling jazz this Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5 at the Penn Wells Hotel at 62 Main St., Wellsboro.
The Jackie Gillette show will feature Gillette on clarinet performing with jazz pianist Bram Wijnands and drummer Andres Valbuena at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, March 4.
They will take the audience into the lives and music of two jazz greats, clarinetists Benny Goodman and Buddy DeFranco. Among the tunes they will play are: “It Could Happen to You,” “Memories,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “You Go to My Head,” “Stompin at the Savoy,” “After You’ve Gone,” “Autumn Leaves,” “If I Should Lose You” and “Clarinetitus.”
Bram Wijnands of Kansas City, Mo. will perform at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, March 5. He will play boogie-woogie, barrelhouse blues and stride piano music as well as original jazz compositions he wrote.
During his show, Wijnands will play the piano and celeste, often at the same time. The celeste is an instrument that looks like a piano but makes a sound similar to a glockenspiel.
Wijnands will share information about each piece punctuated by his sense of humor and insights.
For tickets, call 570-787-7800. Tickets will also be available at the door on Friday and Saturday.
Before both shows, dinner will be served between 5 and 7:15 p.m. in the Penn Wells Dining Room. Reservations are required. To make reservations, call 570-724-2111.