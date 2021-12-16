The 17-member Williamsport City Jazz Orchestra is performing a fun selection of holiday tunes in energetic big band swing and Latin jazz style at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
The orchestra includes two musicians each on alto, tenor and baritone saxophone, four on trumpet, four on trombone, one at the piano, one on bass and one on drums.
“I will be playing with the orchestra this Saturday,” said Rick Doganiero of Wellsboro. “Although I’m not a member, I do fill in for one of the baritone saxophonists from time to time.”
Doganiero and his wife Karen have been to several of the group’s concerts. “With 17 members, the orchestra brings a different kind of energy to their music,” he said. “It’s exciting. We love listening to them and watching them in action.
One the tunes the orchestra will play is a rousing arrangement of “Deck The Halls” with “Jingle Bells” that begins with a powerful, jubilant fanfare that seamlessly melds into a lively, calypso style and interweaves melodic lines from these and other holiday favorites. Also featured will be “Good Swing Wenceslas,” “God Rest Ye Mambo Gentleman,” “It Swings Upon a Midnight Clear,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and more.
“About a year ago, Karen and I asked if the orchestra would play a holiday concert at the Deane Center. When they said yes, we decided to sponsor it,” said Doganiero.
“Karen and Rick’s generosity as sponsors is allowing us to offer this incredible holiday performance to the public for $15. That represents a savings of $10 per person,” said Deane Center Executive Director Amy Welch.
Audience members may reserve a table, bring beverages and snacks and sit with family and friends to enjoy the music.
Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult; however seats must be reserved to accommodate them.
For tickets and to reserve a table, visit www.deanecenter.com or call 570-724-6220.