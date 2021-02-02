Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Endless Mountain Music Festival is releasing a free music video featuring pianist Bram Wijnands of Kansas City, Missouri performing a selection of jazz tunes in the stride piano style.
Wijnands has been a guest artist at the festival every year since 2009 and artist-in-residence since 2013.
This is the fourth in a series of videos that are being released on consecutive Wednesdays with music by some of EMMF audiences’ favorite guest artists.
Wijnands video performance is free and beginning Feb. 3 can be viewed anytime on the EMMF website at www.endlessmountain.net.
On the video, are seven performances by Wijnands at the piano. The first, “Scratching’ in the Gravel” is an authentic Kansas City swing song written by Mary Lou Williams in 1940 when she was in Kansas City. The last is “Stella Blues,” an old barrelhouse blues style song written by Dink Johnson, Dixieland jazz pianist, clarinetist and drummer, in 1926.
in between are five other familiar songs, the majority of which were composed by Tin Pan Alley songwriters for Broadway shows and Hollywood musicals in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s. They are: “Get Happy” composed in 1930 by Harold Arlen with lyrics by Ted Koehler; “I Want to be Happy” written for the 1925 musical “No, No, Nanette” with music by Vincent Youmans and lyrics by Irving Caesar; the jazz and popular standard “I’m Confessin’” recorded in 1929 by Louis Armstrong, one of the most influential figures in jazz; “Pick Yourself Up” written for the 1936 film “Swing Time” with music by Jerome Kern and lyrics by Dorothy Fields and “Love Me or Leave Me” introduced in the 1928 musical comedy “Whoopee!” with music by Walter Donaldson and lyrics by Gus Kahn.
Born in Eindhoven, Holland in the Netherlands, Wijnands became interested in stride piano, boogie-woogie and swing at an early age. He graduated from the Conservatory of Amsterdam, the largest and most diverse music conservatory in the Netherlands. There, he became a master of stride piano and the stylings of jazz pianist Erroll Garner.
In 1991, he came to Kansas City to perform at the City Light Jazz Club. Wijnands was proclaimed Kansas City’s Ambassador of Swing after performing at Carnegie Hall in 1998.
From 2000 to 2015, he taught jazz piano, arranging for small bands as well as combo and jazz piano techniques and theory at the University of Missouri’s Kansas City Conservatory of Music. That led to a collaboration at Jazz At Lincoln Center in 2005 where Wijnands performed.
Wijnands also taught Jazz piano and bass in Jim Mair’s program at Kansas Community College in Kansas City from 2006 to 2015.
Over the years he has performed with many different artists. Among them are: Deborah Brown, Bobby Watson, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Bob Kindred, Dukes Boys, The U.S. Coast Guard Band, Slide Hampton, Richard Ross, Milt Trenier, The Scamps and David Grossman as well as many acclaimed European musicians.
Concert tours have taken him across the United States and to the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Russia, Cyprus, Hungary and Romania.
Today, he teaches private students and holds master classes and workshops around the world.
Being released next week on Wednesday, Feb. 10, is the fifth music video in the series featuring the award-winning Celtic band, Across the Pond.
For tickets to this summer’s concerts, call the Endless Mountain Music Festival Box Office at 570-787-7800 or visit www.endlessmountain.net. All 2020 pre-purchased season passes will be honored this year.