Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.