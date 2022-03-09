An exhibition of woodcut prints by artist Jerry B. Walters is now on display at Mansfield University’s Loomis Gallery. The exhibit will run through March 31.
The Loomis Gallery is located in Allen Hall, 135 Stadium Drive on the Mansfield Campus. It is open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
A student workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 29, from 6 to 8:20 p.m. at the gallery. On Thursday, March 31, Walters will deliver an artist talk from 3-4 p.m. in Allen Hall, Room 104. A reception will follow the artist’s talk from 4-6 p.m. in the Loomis Gallery. The exhibit, reception and artist talk are free and open to the public.
“Since attending graduate school, my major concentration has been on the production of large scale, hand-printed woodcuts. The relief process of woodcuts truly excites me. I think this is because the process seems to be one that combines the disciplines of drawing, sculpture and printmaking. I create the matrix for my prints by composing a composition made of various sketches that I combine by drawing directly on a block of wood.”
For more information on the gallery and Walters, visit mansfield.edu/loomis-gallery.
This event has been made possible by the Mansfield University Department of Art, Communication, English and World Languages, the Student Government Association, and donations from alumni through the Mansfield Foundation.