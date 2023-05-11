The Garden of Gethsemane was one of the most trying moments in Christ’s earthly ministry (Mark 14:32-42). It functioned as the gateway to all that would follow on that long, terrible night.
Can you imagine knowing such agony lies ahead of you and simply waiting for it to start? As a student in school, I can remember watching the clock during my last class of the day, counting the seconds to pass before school would let out. They never passed fast enough.
I cannot even begin to fathom what it must have been for Christ to wait in the Garden, knowing what was about to happen. Worse yet, can you imagine having the power to escape, run away, or allude your captors, yet choosing to stay? Christ had alluded them before, but now he waits.
The gospel writer Mark tells us, “he […] began to be greatly distressed and troubled (Mark 14:33).” That seems like an understatement for a type of distress that defies words.
Visibly, his disciples could see this. He who remained calm, in even the most challenging situations, now appears distressed and troubled. Perhaps Jesus was even shaking and breathing heavy; perhaps the muscles in his face were tense and rigid; perhaps they saw the sweat that the Gospel writer Luke described as great drops of blood (Luke 22:44).
In those moments leading up to his arrest and imminent death, Jesus planted himself in that Garden where his betrayal would trigger everything that would follow.
Jesus knew the situation better than any. As Mark recorded earlier, “taking the twelve again, he began to tell them what was to happen to him, saying, ‘See we are going to Jerusalem, and the Son of Man will be delivered over to the chief priests and the scribes, and they will condemn him to death and deliver him over to the Gentiles. And they will mock him and spit on him, and flog him and kill him. And after three days he will rise.” (Mark 10:32-43)
Why did Jesus stay, knowing what would happen? There can be no other reason: his love planted him in that Garden for us. Jesus knew we were dwelling in sin and darkness. He knew we were unable to redeem ourselves.
So, he came to do for us what we could never do. He planted himself in that Garden of betrayal, arrest, and brutality, because he knew it was the only way to rescue us. His love planted him there.