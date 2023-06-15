Jesus endured many agonies on the night that he was betrayed. There in the garden that his love planted him in, he awaited the kiss of a friend that would trigger a series of events that would lead to his cruel and uniquely unusual death.
One of those agonies is difficult to put a neat label on. It has to do with the manner in which they arrested Jesus. We could say he was treated inconsistently.
Jesus said to them that night, “Have you come out as against a robber, with swords and clubs to capture me? Day after day I was with you in the temple teaching, and you did not seize me (Mark 14:48-49).”
Jesus was not a robber. He did not resist arrest. Why did they come with clubs, swords and chains. He was ready to go; willing to die.
Why did they come under the cover of night? Sneaky! Sneaky! Like snakes in the grass they slithered up upon him. As much as this group of people wanted to get rid of Jesus, they were even more afraid of the people. Instead of doing their dirty deed in the bright of day, they intentionally came to arrest Jesus covertly under the cover of night.
People treated Jesus inconsistently through his entire life ministry. He was God of God, Light of Light, true God of true God. But he was rejected, wrongfully accused and despised every step of the way.
He was treated inconsistently because we – each and every one of us – treat God inconsistently every day. We may not treat him like a common criminal, but we certainly do not treat him with the honor, respect, glory and worship due to his Name.
I long for that day, when we will be in heaven together, before the throne of Christ, saying, “Worthy are you, our Lord and God, to receive glory and honor and power… (Revelation 4:11).” However, that day could never come if not for that terrible night that Jesus was treated horribly inconsistently.
He was treated inconsistently by an inconsistent race so that he might consistently treat us with the grace we could never earn by desperately need.
How have you treated Jesus inconsistently as of late? Confess your sin. Receive his gracious offer of forgiveness. Let him redirect your heart to honor the One who loved you when you refused to love him.