At 4:30 p.m. this Friday, July 21, the free outdoor summer concert series will feature Molly’s Boys Jugband on the outdoor stage located on the Central Avenue side of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts building at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
This three-member group plays blues, folk, rock, and original tunes with two guitars and a woodwind player.
Gerry Cavaliere, a songwriter and teacher in the Danville area, helped form the group to play in his classroom as a way to teach teamwork and self-esteem.
John Sweeney on lead guitar and harmonica loves to share his passion for music. He has played in several blues bands in the Susquehanna Valley, a region that borders the Susquehanna River in the states of New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Sweeney now lives near Bloomsburg.
Dave Driskell of Wellsboro, classically trained on clarinet and saxophone, has toured extensively throughout the Northeast as well as overseas with the Sadie Green Sales Jugband.
“Our name is the result of our first real gig in May three years ago in Lewisburg,” said Driskell. “We played for a little girl named Molly on her fourth birthday. Ever since, we have been called Molly’s Boys Jugband.”
Together, this trio captivates audiences with their rhythmical, bluesy style and, of course, the ear tickling sounds of musical saw, jug and washboard.
Audience members may bring lawn chairs. Central Avenue will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre from 6 to 8 p.m.
If weather becomes an issue, the concert will be moved into the Coolidge Theatre.
Other free outdoor summer series concerts coming up on Fridays at 6 p.m. are: Scott Turner’s Band of One on July 28; Drowsy Maggie on Aug. 4; Autumn Sun on Aug. 11; Sweats on Aug. 18; Houston Baker on Aug. 25 and Joe Stanky & The Cadets on Sept. 1.
For more information, call 570-724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.