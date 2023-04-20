Julia DeCamp, 18, has been named the Young Woman of the Month for April at Wellsboro Area High School.
Julia is the daughter of Matthew DeCamp and Amy Helt DeCamp of Wellsboro. She is enrolled in the college prep and academic curriculum.
In school, Julia is active in cross country, student council, Connectors Plus, National Honor Society, theatre and serves as class secretary.
Outside of school, she enjoys drawing, painting, running and hiking.
Following graduation, Julia intends to attend a four-year college with a major in science, arts and humanities.