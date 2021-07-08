The deadline for women and girls ages 10 and up to preregister for the Women on Target Instructional Shooting Clinic is this coming Tuesday, July 13. Preregister at Cooper’s Sporting Goods at 15 West Wellsboro St., Mansfield, or by emailing Marilyn Jones at jones_mk@yahoo.com
This training provides women and girls accompanied by their mothers or female guardians with an opportunity to learn about a black powder muzzleloader rifle, .22 pistol, .22 rifle, shotgun shooting sporting clays, and bow and arrow as well as how to shoot them.
The clinic will be from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsman’s Club Road, Mansfield. The $45 per person fee covers ammunition throughout the day as well as lunch, water and soda. All firearms for the clinic will be provided.