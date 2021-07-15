Friday, July 16 is the deadline for youth who completed the fourth through 10th grades to register for Hamilton-Gibson’s “Tales of Tioga” Summer Theatre Arts Camp being held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville.
“We need to know how many youngsters will be participating by July 16 so we can order enough camp T-shirts and prepare scripts and other materials to give to each camper on Tuesday, July 20, the first day of camp,” said Thomas Putnam, camp director.
The HG camp is open to any child who wants to participate, no matter where they live, whether they attend public or private school or are homeschooled.
“We’re looking forward to being at the fairgrounds because we can hold all activities outdoors,” Putnam said. “Yes, there will be a roof over our heads, but the walls are open to fresh air. We feel it’s the perfect location for this nearly-post-pandemic era.”
Campers will learn and perform this full stage show while gaining experience in all things theatre arts, from improvisational acting to mime, music, choreography, art, costuming, stage movement and vocal training.
“To help bring the script to life, we’ll be exploring various aspects of our county’s history. Scott Gitchell, Tioga County Historical Society director and historian, will be coming to the fairgrounds to talk about the county’s early history and about the farm implement museum located there,” Putnam said.
The campers will also take a trip to the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum to explore the history of the lumber industry. Mel Stafford will set up his blacksmithing display and Michele Comes will demonstrate cooking with a cast iron Dutch oven.
The eight-day camp is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, July 20-23, and Monday through Thursday, July 26-29.
The last day of camp will be a regular day with the addition of two public performances, at 3 and 6:30 p.m. in the Tioga County Youth Center building. Admission is pay-what-you-can.
Bus transportation will be provided each day. The camp is free to students living in the Northern Tioga School District due to a grant from the Deerfield Charitable Trust. No interested child will be turned away. Scholarships are available upon request.
To register, download the 2021 Summer Theatre Arts Camp flyer and application by visiting www.hamiltongibson.org and clicking on “Education,” then on “Theatre Camps,” then on “Summer Camps” and then scroll down to the orange button tagged “Click Here for Application.”
Complete the application and send it with a check to: Attention: Theatre Arts Camp, Hamilton-Gibson Productions, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Payment by credit card is also accepted. Call 570-724-2079 with credit card information.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.