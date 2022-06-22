(North Bend) – On Saturday, July 2 at 3:30 p.m. there will be a “Stream Study.” This program is for families with children. Join the park naturalist and explore an underwater community to find some different aquatic insects that call this creek home. Please wear water shoes. Meet at the foot bridge by the pool.
On Saturday, July 2 at 8:15 p.m. there will be a program on “Fireflies.” Join the park naturalist to learn about fireflies. Meet at the amphitheater by the pool.
On Sunday, July 3 at 4:00 p.m. there will be a program on the “Lumbering of Hyner Run.” Step back in time and experience the culture of the lumbermen in the late 1800s. Topics will include the local history of the area, the different developments made in this era, and the results at this end of the era. Meet at the amphitheater by the pool. Please bring lawn chairs.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks at 1-888-PA-PARKS (voice), 717-558-2711 (local or international voice), or 711 (AT&T Relay Services). With at least three days notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
For more information visit www.dcnr.state.pa.us.