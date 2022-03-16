Kathy Pilling-Whitney, local artist, teacher and recent exhibitor at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro, had so much interest in her acrylic landscape class that she will offer it again.
This class for adults will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 2-4 p.m. in the studio at the Gmeiner. Students will be making an acrylic landscape on canvas with a mid-value background color. Students will also learn how to make a disposable palette. This class is free, but students will need to provide their own materials.
Materials needed: Canvas or canvas board (16-inches by 20-inches or smaller), small set of acrylic paints – especially red, blue, yellow, and white, 1 small and one larger acrylic brushes (not watercolor brushes), water container and an inspiration photo (printed or on phone).
For more information, or to sign up for the class, contact the director of the Gmeiner at 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.