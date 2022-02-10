Thursday, Congressmen Fred Keller (PA-12), Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) and Dan Meuser (PA-09) sent a letter to The Maryland Air National Guard and the Airspace National Environmental Policy Act Program Manager and to request a public meeting, a full Environmental Impact Statement and voice their opposition to the proposed Low Military Operation Area.

The request for a public meeting follows the end of the public comment period, which concluded Dec. 31.

A public meeting would provide more transparency for citizens of northcentral Pennsylvania and allow an opportunity for the public to ask questions.

“Given the public comment period for the establishment of the Low MOA has ended, we respectfully request that you hold public meetings for the benefit of impacted communities and ensure the proceedings of these meetings are included in the Guard’s future decision-making on the proposed action and the development of the final Environmental Assessment,” the lawmakers said.

“While we understand the need for real-life training scenarios and remain grateful for the dedication of the Air National Guard, we remain gravely concerned the proposed Low MOA has the potential to significantly diminish the quality of life for residents,” the lawmakers continued.

Read the letter at https://thompson.house.gov/sites/thompson.house.gov/files/documents/Glenn%20%27GT%27%20Thompson%20Low%20MOA%20Follow-Up%20Letter.pdf.

The three Congressman sent their first letter Dec. 3, 2021:raising concerns about its efforts to establish the Duke Low Military Operations Area, low-altitude flight training, over the Pennsylvania Wilds.

This region is home to five state parks, large areas of forest and game lands, and the largest wild elk herd in the northeast.

This proposal risks harming the economic and environmental prospects of the region and the livelihoods of residents living in the area.