Former Bellefonte, Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove Main Street Manager Kevin Declan Clark is running for Wellsboro’s West Ward borough council post.
Clark, a retired college instructor and journalist, moved to Wellsboro in 2019 as the Northern Tier correspondent for the Williamsport Sun Gazette. Over a career spanning 40 years, Clark has been news director for WYDD Pittsburgh, WAMO Pittsburgh, KSTO Agana, Guam, and KGHX, Fairbanks, Alaska.
In addition, Clark has served as media coordinator for Tioga County Indivisible and founded Wellsboro United, a grassroots non-profit that has planted and maintains Wellsboro’s Community Garden with all of its produce donated to the Wellsboro Food Pantry.
Clark current serves as Democratic ward person for Wellsboro’s West Ward. He is a former borough councilman for Stillwater, Columbia County and a retired college professor from the Pennsylvania System of Higher Education, having served as a full-time English literature professor at Bloomsburg, Clarion, Edinboro and Penn State universities as well as Elmira and Juniata colleges.
Clark holds a BA in communication from Slippery Rock University as well as an MA from Bucknell University and an MFA in creative writing from the University of Pittsburgh.
A native of Pittsburgh, Clark has enjoyed the natural wonders of Wellsboro and Tioga County and felt compelled to run for office to contribute his experience in historic preservation and small town management to help a great town do more.
His name is on the ballot for Ward 2 voters. Clark said he will be a “councilman for all of Wellsboro, including downtown businesses, visitors and all residents, keeping borough council meetings transparent, accountable and efficient.”
Clark hopes to make Wellsboro more bicycle and pedestrian friendly, and to help the small local businesses succeed.