More than 630 KFC restaurant employees across the country will benefit from the KFC Foundation’s 2022 REACH Educational Grant Program, which provides college tuition assistance to further their education and achieve their professional dreams.

Mansfield resident Alexis Crowe is one of the winners of this national scholarship and will receive $3,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year to pursue her studies in business administration.

Alexis has been a member of the Mansfield team for about four months. In these four months, she has become a crucial part of our young team. Her commutation skills make it easy to run a great shift with her packing or running the drive-thru. She is truly respected by the entire team for her drive to do her best.

The KFC Foundation, through the REACH Educational Grant Program, will award more than $2 million in college tuition assistance this year thanks to the fundraising efforts of KFC Franchisees, including Mansfield’s own Kokolas Management Inc., and the KFC Corporation.

The REACH Grant Program helps KFC restaurant employees in the U.S. pursue their educational dreams at accredited four-year and two-year colleges, trade/vocational schools, and graduate schools.

“We are proud to continue the KFC Family’s long history of philanthropy, inspired by Colonel Harland Sanders’ passion for helping people. Providing access to educational programs and resources for this hard-working group of students is just one of the ways the KFC Foundation impacts the lives of restaurant employees,” said Emma Horn, managing director of the KFC Foundation.

The KFC Foundation also supports KFC restaurant employees across the U.S. through the following charitable assistance programs:

Rise with GEDWorks – In partnership with GED® Testing Service, this program, offered in English and Spanish, provides unlimited access to GED preparation and testing and pairs students with a personal advisor.

KFC Family Fund – Provides financial assistance to employees directly impacted by a severe hardship, crisis, or catastrophic incident beyond their control.

MyChange – Equips employees with a $500 short-term emergency fund and a long-term habit of saving money.

Kentucky Fried Wishes – Empowers employees to nominate a local non-profit organization for a chance to make a project on their wish list come true.

About the KFC Foundation

The KFC Foundation, an independent 501c3 non-profit organization, is committed to providing accessible support and development opportunities to KFC U.S. restaurant employees. Since 2006, the Foundation has awarded over $25 million to more than 8,900 students and KFC restaurant employees, assisting them in going to college, earning a GED, managing personal finances, getting through hardship/crisis situations and giving back to their communities. The KFC Foundation’s charitable programs are made possible through the generosity of KFC’s many franchisees and KFC Corporation.