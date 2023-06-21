The sixth annual Wellsboro Young Entrepreneurs Children’s Business Fair will take place on Friday, Aug. 4 from 4-8 p.m. on the Wellsboro Green.
The business fair is an annual event where kids from all over Tioga County create their own small business, said founder and coordinator Rachel Smith.
Previous goods and services have included jewelry, baked goods, plants, a metal-detection service and a chance to pose with a chicken for a price, among many others.
Smith asks participants to come up with a business name, decide what to sell or offer and to consider what would make it appealing to consumers, She also offers handouts and guidelines that let kids figure out how much the product or service will cost to make or create and what would be an appropriate price to charge.
Students are expected to do most of the work on their own, but family involvement is also welcome.Business Fair vendors do not get to keep all of their profits.
“Kids get to choose any nonprofit or charity to donate the profits to,” said Smith.
Past beneficiaries have included local and national groups such as Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, the American Cancer Society and dozens of other causes.
“I’m so excited to have so many new participants in the fair this year,” said Smith. “I’m also excited to have Karter Campbell as my co-coordinator again.”
For more information, visit the Wellsboro Young Entrepreneurs Facebook page or email rachelwellsboro27@gmail.com.