Kids are invited to unleash their creativity in the “Those Art Hot Lookin’ Dogs” contest featuring hot dogs and cool prizes. As part of Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ upcoming Show Off event, the competition will help raise money for local animals in need.
“We look for any opportunity to get kids involved in the important work we do at Second Chance,” said Jim Howe, Second Chance’s board president. “We’re lucky to be able to partner with the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center to get kids’ artistic abilities flowing for a good cause. We can’t wait to see all the cool entries we get and hope this provides a fun activity for kids this summer.”
The contest invites kids of all ages to decorate a hot dog – a provided wooden one or a real one – with any materials in any way their imagination desires. Then, they’ll decorate a provided plastic container as a place for their character to hang out – such as a home, a forest, skatepark or outer space – the sky’s the limit.
Register and pick up materials (wooden hot dog and plastic container) any time before July 29 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday 12-6 p.m., but the center is closed June 26-July 8. Contest registration is $3.
Completed entries should be sealed in the provided container and dropped off at the Show Off on Saturday, July 29, between 10-11 a.m. at the Grand Canyon Veterinary grounds, 11765 Route 6, Wellsboro (across from Weis). If using a real hot dog, keep it refrigerated until the event. The creations will be entered into the “Quarter Finals,” in which event visitors vote for their favorite using quarters between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The entry with the most votes wins a special prize; you need not be present to win. All proceeds benefit homeless and at-risk animals helped by Second Chance.
“When you drop off your entry, be sure to also pick up your free hot dog. But, this one is to eat, not decorate,” said Howe. “We’re working with local businesses to offer a small prize for each entrant and a bigger one for the winner with the most votes.”
For more information on the hot dog contest, email Howe at Howetodo@yahoo.com.
The Show Off event is a brand-new fundraiser for Second Chance that celebrates dogs of all breeds/mixes, sizes, ages and abilities. The event is centered around competitions for dogs, but also features dog-related demonstrations, vendors and other activities for kids like Dog House Games with prizes, coloring a dog mask, “adopting” a stuffed dog and photo scenes with props.
The event is Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Grand Canyon’s grounds on Route 6, Wellsboro. For more information or to register your dog for competitions, visit www.secondchanceas.org/show-off or email secondchanceas@yahoo.com.