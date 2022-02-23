At 7 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 27, Martin Luther King, Jr. is being celebrated with a concert by six choral groups in the Wellsboro High School Auditorium at 227 Nichols St., Wellsboro.
Admission is free. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Choristers include will be the Hamilton-Gibson Youth Choir and Alumni, the Wellsboro Men’s Chorus, the Rock L. Butler Middle School 7th and 8th Grade Chorus, the First Presbyterian Church Choir and Treble Choir and Pine Pitch, a local a cappella group.
”Dr. King gave his life to help build bridges between races, cultures and differences,” said Thomas Putnam, director of the Hamilton-Gibson Youth Choir and Alumni. “Our choral celebration hopes to further that healthy bridging,” Putnam added.
An American Baptist minister, Dr. King was a nonviolent activist and the most visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his assassination in Memphis, Tenn. on April 4,1968. He led the fight against segregation to gain equal rights under United States law for African Americans.
Those from all participating choirs will join the audience in singing three songs, including “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” Each choral group will sing the individual selections they chose to perform.
Teachers from First Position Dance Studio will perform and there will be other visual arts as well.