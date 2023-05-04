Save the date of June 7 for Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass concert at the First Presbyterian Church Wellsboro at 130 Main St., Wellsboro, starting at 7 p.m.
Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass present hymn classics with a contemporary flair. The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards. These instruments blend together to create a time of innovative worship that will be enjoyed by all generations.
Secular and sacred music critics alike applaud their concerts as “superb in every way” and “innovative and well played.”
The King’s Brass, formed four decades ago in Detroit, is comprised of professional musicians from across the country, who desire to use the instruments they love to lead others in praise and worship. Based out of Fort Wayne, Ind., the group plays over 150 concerts per year from coast to coast as well as international destinations.
The King’s Brass’ 18th recording is titled “Christmas Joy.” This CD, released on the Summit Records label (www.summitrecords.com), welcomes guest organist Samuel Metzger. Selections include: Good Christian Men, Rejoice; Nutcracker — Dance of the Sugar Plums; What Child Is This?; The Little Drummer Boy; Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer; Hark! the Herald Angels Sing; Carol of The Bells; Christmas Time Is Here; Joy to the World and many more.
Admission is free. A free-will offering will be collected for King’s Brass.