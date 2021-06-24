The Knoxville Public Library had a wonderful day for a 100th anniversary celebration and thanks all who attended or reached out with warm wishes. More events are planned for later in the year, as well as monthly trivia on our website.
Summer Quest begins this week and continues on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. each week, including: June 23 — Tanglewood with live animal friends; June 30 — All American Dinosaur Show (yes, you will see actual fossils); July 7 — Get Your Tail on activities; July 14 — Linda Kies and Marionettes; July 21 — Cris Johnson and his Tails and Tales Magic Show; and, on the final day Monday, July 26 — Endless Mountain Music Festival at 1 p.m. We meet at noon for a picnic and rewards.
Rails to History will be open June 26, noon to 3 p.m.
New materials added weekly. Come in and check us out.