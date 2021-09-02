Next in our author series with the Knoxville Public Library is Sept. 18, 11 a.m. Patrick Fibbs, award-winning author of the beloved Murphy’s Lore series and the darkly hilarious Dear Cthulhu advice empire and the creator of the Agents of the Abyss series, will present his young adult and children’s series.
Attendees gave generously with Alan Forsberg’s debut book “Rails to History on the B & S” for Knoxville Floor Relief. The Sons of Hiram organization will distribute to the community.
The library continues to celebrate its 100th year with a Roaring Twenties Party. This special event is planned for Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to come in 1920s gangster and flapper costumes. Music, dancing, refreshments and a mystery event are part of the event. Contact the library for free tickets to the event at 814-326-4448 or kpblibrary@gmail.com
Card classes continue the fourth Monday of each month. All events are free and open to all.
Come in and check us out.