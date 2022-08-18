The public is invited to join the Trump Thunder “Judgment Day” ride on their motorcycle, car, truck, Jeep, etc. as participants ride parade-style through Potter County towns and boroughs.
Trump Thunder will start at Larry’s Sport Center, 1913 U.S. Route 6 west of Galeton, with ride registration from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. A $10 donation for each adult participant goes to “America First” candidates campaigns for 2022 election. Vehicles roll out at 1 p.m. Refuel before arrival as this is a nonstop ride of approximately 80 miles.
Non-riders are invited to show their support as Trump Thunder travels through Galeton, Gaines, Sabinsville, Westfield, Harrison Valley, Ulysses, Gold, Shinglehouse, Oswayo before arriving at the LEEK Preserve between 2:45-2:50 p.m. where there will be a brief presentation and music. The public is invited to join the group at the LEEK Hunting and Mountain Preserve.
Food vendors for beginning or end of the ride are needed. Contact 814-435-6548 if interested.