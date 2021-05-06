“The Last Romance” is about finding love at any age. Hamilton-Gibson’s production of this comedy opens with performances at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8 and at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, May 9 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
The May 7 performance is for vaccinated audience members only. Three more performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.
Ralph, an 80-year-old widower, lives with his sister Rose, who finds an unexpected second chance at love when he meets Carol at the dog park.
Ralph is played by Gary Fizzano of Morris, Carol by Kathryn Sheneman of Roseville, Rose by Anne Acker of Wellsboro and the young man by John Tobey Jr. of Hawley, a Mansfield University student.
“Carol is a retired executive secretary in her 70s with a strong sense of propriety. She comes across as stiff and rule-bound,” said Sheneman. “Carol staunchly resists Ralph’s overtures, his relentless flirting and teasing games. But she softens and gives herself over to the complications and mysteries of romance and to the beauty of opera despite Rose’s best efforts to drive her away.
“’The Last Romance’ is tender, sweet, bittersweet, and hilarious. It is not just a romantic comedy. I think audiences will love this play. It is the perfect way to begin spring and end a pandemic,” she said.
Tickets are by reservation only, have to be ordered in advance and prepaid online at hgp.booktix.com or by calling 570-724-2079 with credit card information.
No tickets will be sold at the door. Audience members are asked to wear masks. A rigorous cleaning protocol will follow all performances.
For more information, to purchase a flex pass or to reserve and prepay, call 570-724-2079 or email info@hamiltongibson.org.